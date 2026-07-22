Assam: Three held in Tezpur motorcycle theft racket; six stolen bikes recovered

OUR CORRESPONDENT

TEZPUR: Sonitpur Police have busted a motorcycle theft racket by arresting three alleged members and recovering six stolen motorcycles from different locations in the town. Briefing the media, Officer-in-Charge of Tezpur Sadar Police Station, Bhaskarjyoti Bezbaruah, said the breakthrough came during the investigation of Tezpur P.S. Case No. 427/2026. Acting on intelligence, police arrested the alleged kingpin of the racket, Ankur Bora, a resident of Lengachuburi in Da-Parbatia, from outside a private nursing home at Ketekibari on Sunday evening. Based on his confession, police later apprehended another accused, Robin Das of Goraimari area. During interrogation, both accused allegedly confessed to stealing several motorcycles from different parts of Tezpur. They also admitted that the stolen motorcycles had been concealed for sale. Subsequently, police recovered one stolen motorcycle from the residence of Robin Das and five more from the house of Amarjyoti Bora in Daparbhatia. Amarjyoti Bora was also arrested for his alleged involvement in the racket. Police said another suspected member of the gang, identified as Chanu, is absconding, and efforts are underway to trace and arrest him. According to the Officer-in-Charge, the accused had altered the registration numbers of all the stolen motorcycles to evade detection. However, a detailed verification confirmed that all six motorcycles had been stolen from various locations in Tezpur.

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