Assam: Three issues of Bhupen Hazarika-edited ‘Bindu’ preserved at museum

TEZPUR: Three issues of ‘Bindu’, the first Assamese micromini magazine published in 1970 under the editorship of Dr Bhupen Hazarika, were handed over to Srimanta Sankaradeva Kalakshetra secretary Suryadarshan Thakur on Saturday for preservation at the Bhupen Hazarika Museum.

The three issues were part of the personal library of the late Golap Bora, former principal of Hem Baruah Higher Secondary School in Tezpur. His eldest son, Asim Kumar Bora, handed them over to Thakur on Saturday. Around two years ago, the family of the educationist had donated nearly 2,000 rare books, mainly in Assamese and English, along with copies of some old Assamese magazines, to Srimanta Sankaradeva Kalakshetra for preservation, stated a press release.

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