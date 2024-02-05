Assam Budget 2024: New Bill To Deter Exam-Time Malpractices Presented

GUWAHATI: In an attempt to deter cheating and use of other unfair means during examinations, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma presented the Assam Public Examination Bill (Measures for Prevention of Unfair Means in Recruitment), 2024.

This bill was tabled on the very first day of the ongoing budget session of the Assam legislative assembly on February 5.

As per reports, the newly introduced bill is aimed at restricting exam-time malpractises by imposing stringent measures against cheating, leaking of question papers and other such malice.