Assam Budget 2024: New Bill To Deter Exam-Time Malpractices Presented

GUWAHATI: In an attempt to deter cheating and use of other unfair means during examinations, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma presented the Assam Public Examination Bill (Measures for Prevention of Unfair Means in Recruitment), 2024.
This bill was tabled on the very first day of the ongoing budget session of the Assam legislative assembly on February 5.
As per reports, the newly introduced bill is aimed at restricting exam-time malpractises by imposing stringent measures against cheating, leaking of question papers and other such malice.
According to sources, the state government is adopting a rigid approach, especially against question paper leaks.
It is because this issue had inflicted severe harassment to students appearing for the High School Leaving Certificate (HSLC) examinations in the previous academic year.
The provisions of this bill will forbid the candidates appearing in examinations from keeping the question papers without authority.
Also, those involved in selling of question papers and helping candidates in examinations among others will be severely punished.
Furthermore, only government authorized presses will be allowed to print question papers of examination, implying that no other place will be allowed to do so.
The provisions of the bill will be applicable on all government conducted examinations, the likes of which include the Assam Public Service Commission (APSC) examinations, Gauhati High Court examinations, State Level Recruitment Commission (SLRC) direct recruitment for Grade III and Grade IV examinations and so on and so forth.
Additionally, HSLC, Assam Higher Secondary Education Council (AHSEC), Teacher Eligibility Test (TET) examinations, and others will also fall under its purview.
Meanwhile, CM Sarma had previously announced that the Assam Polygamy Ban Bill would be introduced in the current assembly session.
Besides these, the Assam Tourism (Development and Registration) Bill, 2024, is also set to be presented, along with some new amendment bills during the Budget Session.
