Assam: Three minors detained for rape and murder of young girl in Barpeta

A CORRESPONDENT

BARPETA: A 10-year-old girl was allegedly raped and murdered by three minors. According to confessions made to the police, they intercepted the girl while she was returning home from school, dragged her into a jute field, where they brutally raped and murdered her.

When the girl did not return home, her family members launched a search and recovered her blood-stained body from inside the jute field.

Following the incident, a police team led by Barpeta's Additional Superintendent of Police (Crime) Samiran Baishya and Deputy Superintendent of Police Bhargish Kumar Deka launched a probe and subsequently detained the three, who confessed to the crime.

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