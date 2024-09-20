Assam: Three Miscreants Arrested for Robbery at HP Pump in Dhubri

DHUBRI: Three miscreants who came on a bike attacked the lone employee, Pintu Kumar Patel on duty at the HP pump on GTB Road on the night of Tuesday and decamped with a cash amount of Rs. 40,200.

Police, on the basis of an FIR and CCTV footage, swung into action and arrested the trio by Wednesday evening.

When contacted Officer-In-Charge of Dhubri Police Station (Sadar), Munna Pachai informed that three miscreants were identified as Sanjib Das, Saddam Hussain, and Zakaria Sheikh, all residents of Dhubri area.

“Saddam Hussain hails from Chalakura Part-IV, Zakaria Sheikh from Bhashanir Char area, and Sanjib Das from Jogomaya ghat locality of Dhubri town. They were produced before the court wherein they were granted two days police remand and now police is interrogating and examining their past criminal records. Stolen money is yet to be recovered from the them,” Pachai further informed.

