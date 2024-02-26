Assam: Three more illegal moneylenders nabbed in Cachar

A Correspondent

Silchar: Three more persons, allegedly involved in illegal money lending businesses, were arrested as the Cachar police stepped up their drive to book such people. On Saturday night, a police team swung into action in Dholai and apprehended three people. They were Rajnayan Goala, Mrinmoy Kanti Das, and Santosh Kumar Das. Forty-six-year-old Goala runs a garment shop in Dholai but allegedly practices illegal money lending at a high interest rate. Police received complaints against all of these three persons.

Last week, too, three people were arrested on the charge of money lending in an illegal manner in the Cachar district.

