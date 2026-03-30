Gauhati High Court Opens Suo Motu Case to Monitor Assam's Open Prisons

The Gauhati High Court has taken up a suo motu case to keep watch over the functioning of open prisons in Assam, following a Supreme Court direction asking every High Court in India to do the same.

The matter was heard by a division bench of Chief Justice Ashutosh Kumar and Justice Arun Dev Choudhury, who noted that open correctional institutions — despite their potential as tools of rehabilitation — are largely not functioning as intended on the ground.

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