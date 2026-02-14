Assam: Three Vehicles Collide on National Highway-37 at Rajabari

A CORRESPONDENT

BOKAKHAT: A collision involving three vehicles occurred on National Highway 37 at Rajabari under Bokakhat Police Station on Thursday. The accident involved a head-on collision between a Bolero coming from the Bokakhat side and a Swift Dzire approaching from the opposite direction. At the same time, a battery rickshaw carrying school students, which was heading towards Bokakhat, was struck by one of the vehicles involved in the collision. Fortunately, the students escaped without any injuries, but one guardian sustained injuries in the incident. Police personnel from the Bokakhat Traffic Branch promptly reached the scene and took necessary measures. The registration number of the Bolero is NL 10 C 3350, and that of the Swift Dzire is AS 12 K 6373.

