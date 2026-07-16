Assam: Three youths from Nalbari complete bicycle expedition to Kedarnath

A CORRESPONDENT

NALBARI: Three youths from Assam's Nalbari have completed an inspiring 39-day bicycle expedition to Kedarnath in Uttarakhand, proving that determination can overcome even the toughest challenges. Riding ordinary Hero bicycles, Pankaj, Kashyap and Dangoriya covered the long distance despite limited resources and difficult conditions.

Their journey, which began over a month ago, was initially met with disbelief, with many calling the plan impossible. Undeterred, the trio cycled through West Bengal, Bihar, Uttar Pradesh, Ayodhya, Vrindavan and Uttarakhand, facing scorching heat, rain, hunger, thirst, frequent punctures and mechanical problems.

With little money, they survived on rice, lentils, potatoes and other essentials brought from home, occasionally cooking simple meals in hotel rooms to save costs. As videos of their journey, shared regularly by Pankaj, gained traction on social media, well-wishers offered financial support, allowing them to stay in hotels on a few occasions.

On the 38th day, they reached Sonprayag, where authorities informed them that bicycles could not be taken to Kedarnath. Determined not to abandon the cycles that had carried them throughout the journey, Pankaj and Kashyap pushed and carried their bicycles up the steep mountain path, while Dangoriya left his bicycle behind to support them.

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