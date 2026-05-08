Morigaon: Papori Deka dies of breathing distress near Kedarnath Temple during pilgrimage

A CORRESPONDENT

MORIGAON: In an unfortunate incident, a young woman named Papori Deka, resident of Dolong-ghat under Morigaon district, passed away on Thursday while en route to the Kedarnath temple in Uttarakhand. According to information, the woman had embarked on the Kedarnath pilgrimage along with a group of friends. Unfortunately, she developed acute dyspnea just 500 metres away from the shrine and died on the spot.

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