Assam: Tiger Count Surges In Manas National Park; Spotted Deer Also Sighted

MANAS: Manas National Park, a UNESCO World Heritage Site has seen a significant surge in its animal population during the ongoing annual tiger census process.
The tiger census is carried out by the authorities of the Manas National Park and it is conducted through camera trapping and has provided positive outcomes.
The park authorities are meticulously surveilling the jungle, capturing glimpses of the majestic Bengal tigers in their natural habitat.
Abhinav Barua, a ranger at Manas National Park, expressed his excitment over the sightings.
He informed that the yearly tiger estimation conducted using cameras installed in the jungle is underway and added that the census for this year began on 25 December 2023 and is in its final phase of monitoring.
The ranger further revealed that the camera monitoring will conclude on February 10. He also disclosed that numerous images of tiger including pictures of tiger cubs have been captured in this process.
Besides displaying the magnificent tiger, the captivating images obtained through camera trapping also showcases the presence of rare spotted deer, adding to the diversity of the park's fauna.
Barua gave out details of the newly found findings of the spotted deer. He stated that spotted deer was also sighted in this year's census and added that this serves as a good news as the rare spotted deer was observed in India's easternmost end in Manas National Park.
The ranger further informed that the spotted deer was previously sighted in Panabari but now they have been found in Manas National Park's eastern range of Bhuyapara, which is a positive indication.
Notably, as many as 57 tigers were sighted in last year's census. The park authorities are hopeful about witnessing a rise in the numbers, especially with the presence of tiger cubs this year.