Assam: Tiger survey underway at Kaziranga National Park

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BOKAKHAT: The annual tiger survey is underway in Kaziranga National Park and Tiger Reserve, following NTCA guidelines, with support from the Wildlife Institute of India. The survey involves camera trapping, smart patrolling, transect surveys, and scat collection, with data being closely analyzed. Dr. Sonali Ghosh, Field Director of Kaziranga, addressed misinformation about a "golden tiger," clarifying that no tranquilization attempts have been made, and proper tiger identification requires systematic imaging of both sides of each animal. Experts from WII are assisting in verifying all photographs to individually identify and name tigers.

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