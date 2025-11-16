Assam: Tiger terrorizes Dimuwal area in Sivasagar, attacks livestock

OUR CORRESPONDENT

NAZIRA: Residents of Dimuwal area of Sivasagar are living in fear as a tiger has been spotted near Dimuwal GGS-1, attacking and killing livestock. The tiger's presence has been felt for several days, with multiple attacks on cattle, causing significant concern among villagers.

The tiger has been seen near Dimuwal GGS-1, causing panic among residents. The tiger has attacked and killed several cattle, leading to significant losses for local farmers.

Villagers are afraid to venture into the fields, fearing tiger attacks, and are demanding action from the forest department. Residents are urging the Sivasagar forest department to set up a trap to capture the tiger and restore peace in the area.

