Assam: TIHUB CITK completes 7th training batch in digital literacy and basic AI skills

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KOKRAJHAR: The Science, Technology and Innovation Hub (STIHUB), Central Institute of Technology Kokrajhar (CITK), completed the 7th batch of its six-month free training programme on Computer Applications, Digital Literacy, and Basic Artificial Intelligence skills with an evaluation examination and certificate distribution programme held at CITK on Monday.

The programme was graced by Musukha Boro, General Manager (Human Resource) and HR Head, Indian Oil Corporation Limited (IOCL), Bongaigaon Refinery, as the chief guest. Dr Pranav Kumar Singh, Principal Investigator, STIHUB, CITK, along with instructors, project staff, volunteers, and trainees, were also present on the occasion.

A total of 200 youth registered for the 7th batch, of whom 75 participants qualified for certificates after completing the prescribed training and evaluation examination.

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