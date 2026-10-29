Assam: Tihu’s 74th Barowari Raax Mahotsav to Begin on November 24

A CORRESPONDENT

NALBARI: The 74th edition of the Tihu Barowari Raax Mahotsav will be held from November 24 to December 4, celebrating the divine Raax Leela of Lord Krishna and the rich religious and cultural traditions associated with the festival. According to the publicity poster, the 11-day festival will feature a range of attractions, including the use of modern technology, beautifully crafted idols, a Meena Bazaar, and elaborate decorative arrangements. Colourful lighting and an enchanting festive atmosphere are also expected to draw visitors from Tihu and neighbouring areas.

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