NTPC-Bongaigaon sponsors industry-oriented training for unemployed youth

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KOKRAJHAR: NTPC-Bongaigaon, situated at Salakati in Kokrajhar district, marked another significant milestone in its community development initiatives with the flagging-off ceremony of industry-oriented skill training for 50 local youths under Project SAKSHAM, a Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) initiative being implemented in collaboration with the Central Institute of Petrochemicals Engineering & Technology (CIPET), Guwahati.

The flagging-off ceremony was held in the presence of Derhasat Basumatary, EM of Health and Family Welfare, BTC, and Arnab Maitra, Head of Project, NTPC-Bongaigaon.

The initiative, being undertaken with a financial commitment of approximately Rs 35.99 lakh, aims to empower 50 unemployed and underemployed youths, particularly from Project Affected Villages (PAVs) and neighbouring communities of Kokrajhar district, through specialised training in Polymer Science and Processing. The programme seeks to bridge the gap between education and employment by providing industry-relevant technical knowledge, practical exposure, and opportunities for sustainable livelihoods.

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