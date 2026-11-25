A CORRESPONDENT

AZARA: The illegal timber trade continues to thrive in South Kamrup, with smugglers allegedly using the mighty Brahmaputra as a major transit route to transport valuable timber from different areas along the Assam-Meghalaya border to char areas across the river.

According to allegations, members of an organised racket transport timber in vehicles from different locations along the interstate border to the banks of the Brahmaputra under the cover of darkness. The timber is subsequently loaded onto boats at river ghats in areas such as Simina and Futuri and transported to char areas across the river.

In a recent operation on Monday night, a team of forest personnel from the Loharghat Forest Range Office under the West Kamrup Forest Division seized a vehicle carrying suspected illegally felled timber at Nahira under the range. The vehicle, which was found without a registration number plate, was intercepted during the operation.

However, the forest personnel reportedly failed to apprehend the driver or any other person involved in the transportation of the timber.

Allegations have surfaced that a person from Bholagaon is involved in operating the illegal timber trade. More seriously, allegations have also emerged that the same unregistered vehicle had been seized several times earlier by the Rani Forest Range Office along with smuggled timber, but was subsequently released under mysterious circumstances.

Speaking to this correspondent, Loharghat Forest Range Officer Ratul Pathak said that the vehicle had been seized for the first time during his tenure. He added that a detailed investigation would be conducted to examine the relevant documents and ascertain the persons involved in the illegal transportation of timber.