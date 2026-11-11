Forest Officials Seize Timber-Laden Bolero in Late-Night Operation Near Numaligarh

A CORRESPONDENT

BOKAKHAT: An illegally timber-laden Bolero pickup vehicle was seized near Deopahar under the jurisdiction of the Numaligarh Forest Range Office during a late-night operation conducted by the Golaghat Forest Department.

The operation was carried out last night under the leadership of Golaghat Forest Range Officer Kirti Kamal Deka, with the assistance of the Numaligarh Forest Range Officer. During the operation, forest officials seized a Bolero pickup bearing registration number AS 03 AC 5640, which was allegedly transporting illegally felled timber. Valuable Poma wood was recovered from the vehicle and seized.

The Forest Department also detained the driver along with the vehicle.

There have been allegations that certain individuals in the area have been involved in illegal timber trading for a long time, causing damage to forest resources. Meanwhile, allegations have also surfaced that illegal timber transportation continues on a daily basis right in front of the Deithor Forest Range Office in Karbi Anglong district.

Acting on a tip-off, the Golaghat Forest Department launched a late-night operation yesterday and successfully intercepted the vehicle transporting timber from Karbi Anglong to Jorhat.

The vehicle has been seized, and the Forest Department has initiated an investigation and is taking necessary action under the relevant provisions of forest laws.