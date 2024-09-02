Assam: Tinsukia College Celebrates 68th Foundation Day

OUR CORRESPONDENT

TINSUKIA: The 68th Foundation Day programme of Tinsukia College was observed on Sunday with day-long events in the presence of former principals, vice principals, retired teachers, and staff of the college, besides distinguished guests and present faculty members and students.

The principal of DHSK College, Dr. Sashikanta Saikia, delivered the Foundation Day lecture on the future challenging scenario of education and the role of teachers in the context of NEP. Dr. Saikia said teachers have to update themselves with cognitive skills both in terms of problem solving and critical thinking. He also observed that artificial intelligence (AI) would play a significant role in the coming days. Minister Sanjoy Kishan, who is also an alumnus, talked at length on the future prospects of the institution. The executive director, UNESCO Association Guwahati, Ashwini Sarma, president, GB, Dr. Jiban Changmai, and president, Alumni Association, Sujit Roy, among other dignitaries, were present. Earlier, the principal, Dr. Surjya Chutia, while paying rich tribute to founder Principal Uma Prasanna Dey and other departed teachers, laid a brief history of the college and welcomed the guests. The programme was jointly anchored by faculty members Momy Shyam and Kakoli Das. A book-releasing programme was also held on the occasion, with the distribution of prizes among toppers in various streams.

Also Read: Assam: 2nd Udyugpran Hemo Kumar Gogoi Memorial lecture held at Tinsukia College (sentinelassam.com)