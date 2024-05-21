Assam: 2nd Udyugpran Hemo Kumar Gogoi Memorial lecture held at Tinsukia College

TINSUKIA: The 2nd Udyugpran Hemo Kumar Gogoi Memorial lecture was held at Tinsukia College on Monday. The climate activist and motivational speaker Satyendra Madhab Mahanta delivered the first offline talk on the theme ‘Myth: Save Nature, Truth Behave with Nature to Save Us’ in presence a large number of students from school and colleges, several dignitaries, teachers of the various colleges. The lecture session was organised by IQAC Tinsukia College in collaboration The Assam Computers and Assam Packaging Industry.

In his deliberation, Mahanta lucidly explained the causes of environmental degradation and depletion of ground water source. Prolific use of non-degradable substances coined with non-judicious use of resources particularly fossil fuel is leading to a catastrophic future, said Mahanta citing several examples from Assam and elsewhere. Change of behaviour and mind set towards environment, respecting own laws of environment can bring a positive change. He called on the students to sow the seed of the trees and nurture them instead of planting saplings. He also justified why to do so. In between the lecture session Mahanta also interacted with the students.

The programme began with floral tribute at the portrait of late Hemo Kumar Gogoi by his entrepreneur son Rajarshi Gogoi followed by felicitation to outstanding and successful entrepreneurs and environmental activists of Tinsukia namely Rahul Gupta recipient of Assam Gaurav Award 2023, Girdhari Lal Parikh, Vikash Jalan, DrArindam Adhikari Bhaskar Hazarika, Gopal Chandra Das and Joynal Abedin (Benu).

Also Read: Assam: Poetry book named “Tumi je... Golagoi Gusi” released at Tezpur Xahitya Xabha Bhawan

Also Watch: