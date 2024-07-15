Assam: Tinsukia DC’s clarification on Mahatma Gandhi statue row

Our Correspondent

TINSUKIA: In the wake of public outcry over the removal of the Mahatma Gandhi statue at Doomdooma town, Tinsukia District Commissioner Swapneel Paul clarified in a press release on Saturday that the replacement of the old Mahatma Gandhi statue at Gandhi Chowk, Doomdooma, installed in 1958, which had undergone a lot of wear and tear and damage with the installation of a new Mahatma Gandhi statue and the installation of the Clock Tower at Doomdooma town, was taken in a public meeting convened by the chairman of Tinsukia Municipal Board on February 15, 2024, followed by the foundation laying of both schemes on March 7 in the presence of 600 people.

There was no public opposition or public complaint even after the meeting. The Board, through a resolution on June 25, decided that the two works, as agreed in the public discussion, would be taken up for execution.

The release further stated that a new seven feet tall statue of Mahatma Gandhi will be installed at the same site, and accordingly, the site of construction was cleared on July 3, followed by lifting on July 5. Both schemes, namely “Installation of a New Mahatma Gandhi statue at Doomdooma town” and “Installation of Clock Tower at Doomdooma town” will be constructed under the 15th Finance Commission Grant of the Doomdooma Municipal Board for the sake of beautifying the town, stated the release.

