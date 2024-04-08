Assam: Tinsukia district administration lodges FIR against polling officials

Our Correspondent

TINSUKIA: The Tinsukia district administration has lodged an FIR against three polling officials, including a micro-observer, for discrepancies in the ongoing postal ballot exercise after 16 ballot papers were issued against 14 voters in the 82 Doomdooma LAC segment under the 12 Lakhimpur HPC on April 6.

Briefing mediapersons, Tinsukia District Commissioner Swapneel Paul said the polling team, comprising Partha Pratim Bhattacharjee, Sr. Branch Manager, Assam Gramin Bikash Bank, as a micro-observer; Bishnubrat Hazarika, lecturer, Tinsukia Polytechnic; and Monjyoti Chetia, assistant teacher under DI of School, Tinsukia, issued one additional ballot paper each to two voters after family members created hue and cry alleging irregularities, though both the voters had already cast their votes. Terming such negligence of double voting as serious cognizance and gross violation of election conduct rules, Paul said that the sponsoring authorities have also been directed to draw departmental proceedings against the personnel, besides debarring them from future election work. A magisterial inquiry has been ordered to be conducted by Md. Jabed Arman, Assistant Returning Officer, 12 Lakhimpur HPC.

