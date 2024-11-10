Assam: Tinsukia District Administration Orders Strict Instructions Against 'Bandhs'

TINSUKIA: The Tinsukia district administration has issued a set of directives against 'bandhs', which have been called by a few organizations, to ensure the protection of constitutional rights and to curb hindrance for its residents.

The restrictions ban unauthorized bandhs, strikes, road blockades, effigy burning, and any other actions that could hinder the regular functioning of daily life within the district.

The district commissioner warned that any violation of these orders would trigger immediate and strict legal action.

The implementation of these prohibitions aims to safeguard the rights of citizens and prevent any inconvenience or disruption.