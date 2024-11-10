Assam: Tinsukia District Administration Orders Strict Instructions Against 'Bandhs'

TINSUKIA: The Tinsukia district administration has issued a set of directives against 'bandhs', which have been called by a few organizations, to ensure the protection of constitutional rights and to curb hindrance for its residents.
The restrictions ban unauthorized bandhs, strikes, road blockades, effigy burning, and any other actions that could hinder the regular functioning of daily life within the district.
The district commissioner warned that any violation of these orders would trigger immediate and strict legal action.
The implementation of these prohibitions aims to safeguard the rights of citizens and prevent any inconvenience or disruption.
The residents have been advised to stay updated about the directive and to cooperate with authorities to ensure an uninterrupted routine and public safety during this period.
Meanwhile, earlier yesterday, the All Moran Students' Union and the All Assam Motok Youth Students’ Federation staged a massive protest that later took a violent turn as protestors demanding tribal status for the Moran-Motok community clashed with the local police.
The peaceful protest intensified following the intervention of the security forces, citing preventative measures, and fired tear gas to scatter the crowd, allegedly to prevent the symbolic burning of effigies.