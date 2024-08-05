Assam: Tinsukia District Administration to Ease Traffic Chaos

Our Correspondent

TINSUKIA: With the shifting of the roadside Sunday market to a permanent market complex on Tinsukia-Dibrugarh bypass road in Gelapukhuri, with effect from this Sunday, the Tinsukia Municipal Board and district administration achieved a significant milestone in their endeavour to make Tinsukia free from traffic chaos. Vendors, particularly women from the hooks and corners of the District used to occupy all the major roads since early morning, creating severe traffic congestion, besides littering with trash and discarded vegetables. The posses of police personnel were deployed on Sunday at all road junctions, diverting hundreds of vendors towards new market complex.

The two-story market complex with plenty of open space was constructed at a cost of Rs 5.29 crore under the City Infra Development Fund 2020-2021 (SOPD), the foundation stone of which was laid on October 27, 2020, by the then State Finance and Education Minister, Himanta Biswa Sarma. Though the present location is far from the earlier location, most of the Sunday Market goers appreciated the location. Around 500 vendors can display their produce in the sprawling complex. Despite the availability of sufficient space inside, it is observed that many Vendors occupied the roadside space of the bypass, which again obstructed the movement of heavy vehicles and became vulnerable to accidents.

The worrying fact is whether the law-enforcing agencies or the municipal board can make Tinsukia roads are free from vegetable and other vendors in “week days” as vegetable sellers from nearby rural areas sell their produce on the busy roadside of Tinsukia town.

