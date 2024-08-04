Rotary Club of Tinsukia Hosts Free Prosthetic Hand Camp in Collaboration with District Administration and Social Welfare Department

TINSUKIA: A free Prosthetic Hand Camp was organized by Rotary Club of Tinsukia RI District 3240 at Rotary Club premises in Bordoloi Nagar Tinsukia on Saturday. The camp was held under the aegis of Mission Thoughtful Tinsukia in collaboration with Tinsukia district administration and Social Welfare Department.

A total of 15 persons from Tinsukia and neighbouring districts received prosthetic hands under supervision of experts from Rotary Club of Calcutta Presidency which is executive partner.

Earlier Rt Dr GS Gogoi inaugurated the camp by lighting the ceremonial lamp with a brief deliberation. Among the dignitaries present were Sadiya MLA Bolin Chetia as chief guest, Bondit Gogoi Assistant Commissioner and members of Rotary Club. Anjani Kumar Goel Project Chairman Rotary Club of Tinsukia said 10 persons were rejected as they did not fulfil the criteria of fitment like size of elbow etc.

Also Read: Kamrup District Commissioner Keerthi Jalli felicitates Sanskrit topper Dhritismita Kalita of Rangia College

Also watch: