Assam: Tinsukia police files chargesheet in 7 days, accused convicted

OUR CORRESPONDENT

TINSUKIA: Tinsukia police have set a new benchmark by filing a charge sheet within 7 days and securing the conviction of the accused, Amit Karmakar, within 2 months and 29 days of filing the FIR. Amit Karmakar, son of late Ramu Karmakar, was found guilty of raping a 22-year-old woman on May 13. On August 22, Additional District & Sessions Judge JK Das sentenced him to undergo rigorous imprisonment for 10 years and pay a fine of Rs 5,000, with an additional 3 months of simple imprisonment in case of default.

Also read: Dhing rape case: Prime accused dies while fleeing from custody (sentinelassam.com)