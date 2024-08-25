Dhing rape case: Prime accused dies while fleeing from custody

Will take action against criminals instantly: CM

GUWAHATI/NAGAON: One of the prime accused in the Dhing rape case jumped into a pond to flee police custody and died in the wee hours today. On the other hand, another accused in an attempt to molestation case in the Sonitpur district sustained a bullet injury as the police resorted to fire at him when he made an attempt to flee.

According to the police, they took the accused, Taffazul Islam, to the spot to recreate the crime scene. A constable who was holding the rope that was fastened to the accused handcup got hurt when Taffazul pushed him and jumped to a pond nearby. This incident took place around 4 a.m. today. The police informed the SDRF. SDRF personnel recovered the body around 6 a.m.

Police sources said that the search for the other two accused is going on. They said that the two absconding accused would be arrested soon.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said that the government would continue to act tough against people committing heinous crimes so that such actions would act as deterrents for others.

The Chief Minister said that now in Assam, action against such criminals would be taken instantly. Taking a dig at his West Bengal counterpart Mamata Banerjee, who faced wrath from the public for reportedly failing to punish the culprit who raped and murdered a resident doctor inside a government hospital, Sarma said that his administration strictly maintains a policy of zero tolerance against atrocities against women.

Meanwhile, the residents of Borbheti at Dhing have decided not to attend the janaja of Taffazul, nor will they take part in his burial. They have ostracised the family of Taffazul with the strong message that the people of Borbheti would never support such heinous crimes.

Congress MLA Abdur Rashid Mandal said that there should not be any sympathy for the accused in the Dhing rape case. "However, a question arises as to how he died in police custody. How could he flee police custody? We want punishment for any criminal to be through legal procedure," he said.

On the other hand, the police arrested one Miraj Ali as he and his colleague made an attempt to molest two girls who were on an evening walk. The police took him to the site of the incident to recreate the scene and fired him on one of his legs when he made an attempt to flee.

Meanwhile, the All Assam Minority Students' Union (AAMSU) staged a protest rally across the state against the increase in crimes against women in the state. Blaming it on the state home department for the failure to curb such crimes, the student body demanded exemplary punishments for the perpetrators of crimes against women, regardless of their faith.

