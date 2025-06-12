Assam: Tinsukia Police Nab Theft Accused, Recover 29 Stolen Batteries in Major Breakthrough

TINSUKIA: In a significant breakthrough, the team from Napukhuri Outpost (OP) under Tinsukia Police Station (PS) successfully apprehended an accused involved in a theft case and recovered 29 stolen batteries from his possession.

Acting on credible intelligence and swift operational planning, the Napukhuri OP team launched a targeted operation that led to the arrest of the accused. The stolen batteries, believed to be taken from various locations in recent weeks, were found in his possession during the operation.

The recovery marks a major step in curbing theft-related crimes in the region. Police officials have stated that further investigation is underway to determine if the accused is connected to a larger network of thefts or if more individuals are involved.