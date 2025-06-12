Two dacoits nabbed by public during robbery attempt on tempo driver

OUR CORRESPONDENT

BONGAIGAON: In a noteworthy incident, two looters were nabbed by the public on Tuesday night while they were trying to loot a tempo driver. The incident took place in the Bhandara area under Manikpur PS of Bongaigaon district. Saheb Ali, a tempo driver of Bongaigaon, was the targeted victim whose tempo was reserved from the Chapaguri area of Bongaigaon town to Tilpukhuri village of Manikpur by three miscreants at about 10 PM on Tuesday.

Describing the incident, Saheb Ali said that while they reached the Vandara area, the three persons asked him to stop the tempo in a secluded place as they had to urinate. “As I stopped the tempo, all three got down to relieve themselves. Then after a few moments, they returned and pointed a pistol and a knife at me and ordered me to hand over everything I had. I was highly shocked by the incident and froze not knowing what to do. The miscreants, taking advantage of my condition, snatched my phone and tried to flee. Then, I became aware and started to shout. The local people were nearby and came to me hurriedly after hearing my scream. They nabbed two of the three dacoits,” Saheb Ali said.

The nabbed persons were identified as Sabibor Hussein and Ali Hussein. Later, the police were called and both bandits handed over to them. Talking to the media, a police official stated that an enquiry had been initiated in this regard. Police sources also confirmed that the pistol used by the bandits was actually a fake made of plastic.

