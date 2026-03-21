Assam: Tinsukia & Sonitpur districts assure adequate LPG stock

CORRESPONDENTS

DOOMDOOMA: The Tinsukia District administration issued a press release on Thursday urging people not to panic, stating that there is a sufficient stock of LPG cylinders in the district.

The administration requested citizens to avoid panic booking and instead use digital booking channels. Authorities assured that every effort is being made to supply LPG cylinders to customers according to their requirements. A toll-free number, 1077, has been set up to address public complaints related to LPG supply. The statement emphasized that urban customers have a refill booking time limit of 25 days, while rural customers have a limit of 45 days. Citizens were also cautioned not to pay attention to rumors regarding cylinder shortages.

The administration further warned that storing LPG cylinders in excess of actual requirements or hoarding to create artificial scarcity is considered an offence. Strong legal action will be taken against individuals or organizations found violating these norms.

TEZPUR: The District Administration of Sonitpur has informed the public that there is sufficient stock of cooking gas cylinders available across the district, and supply is being maintained regularly through authorized distributors against valid consumer bookings.

Citizens have been urged not to panic or place unnecessary bookings. Consumers are encouraged to use digital platforms for booking LPG refills to ensure a smooth and efficient distribution process.

The administration is continuously working to meet consumer demand and ensure uninterrupted supply. For any grievances or complaints, residents may contact the helpline numbers: 6001558114, 7028599111, 9577351162, and 9101997123. Authorities have assured prompt action on all reported issues. The public has also been advised not to be misled by rumors.

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