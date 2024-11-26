Assam: Tinsukia Students Visit INS Teg And Experience T-72 Tank Ride

MUMBAI: Students from Assam's Tinsukia district boarded the INS Teg and rode aboard a T-72 tank while on their national integration tour.
According to Defence PRO Lt Col Amit Shukla, who is located in Kohima, the students travelled to the Indian Army's Armoured Corps Centre and School in Ahmednagar, Maharashtra.
He noted that the student participants had a rare chance to ride on a T-72 tank during their visit, giving them a first-hand understanding of the difficulties experienced by tank crews in action.
He added that they also visited the Cavalry Museum, which offered an insightful summary of the development of armoured warfare.
He noted that the seven-day tour includes stops at several important places in India, such as Delhi, Mumbai, and Ahmednagar.
During their first leg in New Delhi, they visited the National War Memorial, Qutub Minar, and Dilli Haat, where they immersed themselves in the country's rich martial and cultural heritage. One of the highlights of the trip was their meeting with President Droupadi Murmu at Rashtrapati Bhawan, he said.
He also stated that the group visited the Naval Dockyard in Mumbai and boarded the INS Teg to witness India's naval supremacy.
According to him, the extensive tour of this top-tier warship gave insights into its engineering, operations, armaments, and weapons.
As participants saw a fly-past of different marine fighters, surveillance planes, and local helicopters, the excitement reached its zenith, he continued.
He stated that the tour would return to Tinsukia on Tuesday.
According to Lt Col Shukla, the visit will strengthen the sense of patriotism and encourage young people to embrace and learn about the fundamental principle of our country, "Unity in Diversity."
