Assam: Tinsukia Students Visit INS Teg And Experience T-72 Tank Ride

MUMBAI: Students from Assam's Tinsukia district boarded the INS Teg and rode aboard a T-72 tank while on their national integration tour.

According to Defence PRO Lt Col Amit Shukla, who is located in Kohima, the students travelled to the Indian Army's Armoured Corps Centre and School in Ahmednagar, Maharashtra.

He noted that the student participants had a rare chance to ride on a T-72 tank during their visit, giving them a first-hand understanding of the difficulties experienced by tank crews in action.

He added that they also visited the Cavalry Museum, which offered an insightful summary of the development of armoured warfare.