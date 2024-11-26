Assam: Lucrative Subsidy Provided To Boost Green Tea Industry In Cachar District

SILCHAR: The District Industries and Commerce Centre (DICC) has launched a new subsidy scheme aimed at strengthening the green tea industry in the district. The initiative falls under the Cess Utilization (Amendment) policy 2017 and is designed to support small scale entrepreneurs and improve transport within the tea sector.

This scheme offers a substantial 75% subsidy on the actual cost of vehicles used to transport green tea leaves. The subsidy is capped at Rs. 75,000 per vehicle and is open to a variety of applicants, including Self-Help Groups (SHGs), partnership firms, cooperative societies, and companies owned entirely by Scheduled Tribe Groups (STGs).

A total grant of Rs 7.50 lakh has been allocated in Cachar district for the financial year 2024-25, which will cover the cost of two vehicles. The move is expected to greatly ease transport challenges and help strengthen the green tea industry in the region.