Assam: Tirobhav tithi of Sankardeva observed at Saudkuchi Satra in Sivasagar

A CORRESPONDENT

NAZIRA: The Tirobhav Tithi of Mahapurush Srimanta Sankardeva was observed with spiritual fervour and traditional religious programmes at Sri Sri Saudkuchi Satra at Bakchu in Sivasagar on September 12. The day-long programme began at 4 a.m. with Prabhati Prasanga, followed by Aai Naam at 9 a.m., Khol Prasanga at 10 a.m. and Naam Prasanga by devotees at 11 a.m. Recitation from the Bhagavata and performances by Gayan-Bayan were also held as part of the observance.

The highlight of the celebration was the staging of “Bhojan Bihar,” also known as “Jhumura,” an acclaimed creation of Mahapurush Madhavdeva, by local child artistes in the afternoon.

The young performers won the appreciation of a large gathering of spectators with their graceful dances, expressive acting and effective delivery of dialogues. The entry of the Bairagi Bhakat in particular emerged as one of the most captivating moments of the performance.

Regular practice and presentation of the works of Mahapurush Srimanta Sankardeva and Mahapurush Madhavdeva at Sri Sri Saudkuchi Satra have helped foster a strong social, spiritual and cultural atmosphere in the surrounding area. Local residents expressed satisfaction over the continued efforts to preserve and promote the Vaishnavite cultural heritage among the younger generation.

Also Read: Assam: Rabindranath Thakur Vishwavidyalaya Marks Sankardeva Tithi in Hojai