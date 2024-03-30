Assam: Tiwa cultural festival kickstarts in Morigaon

Morigaon: In order to promote Tiwa folk culture, the three-day long Tiwa cultural programme got underway at Tiwa Fa Indraching Deuri Khetra in Morigaon on Friday.

With the aim of promoting their seven generations of culture, heritage and traditions, the ‘Tiwa Kanthichuri Kham’ or Tiwa Cultural Festival was organized centrally here. The Tiwa Cultural Festival was organized by the Tiwa Autonomous Council and jointly organized by the Tiwa Chhatra Sanstha, Tiwa Yuva Chhatra Parishad, Tiwa Raj Darbar, Sadao Tiwa Mahila Sanstha, Tiwa Cultural Society and Tiwa Suraksha Parishad.

The main gate of Tiwa Fa Indraching Deuri Kshetra was inaugurated by veteran artiste and prominent social worker Ashok Deka in the morning. The event was inaugurated by the founder Chief Executive Member of Tiwa Autonomous Council Narayan Kumar Radukakati.

The 2024 Tiwa Cultural Festival was inaugurated by the president of the organizing committee and Morigaon MLA Ramakant Deuri and the general secretary of the organizing committee, Pranabjyoti Masrang. The exhibition and trade fair was inaugurated by Pankaj Chakraborty, Director, Tribal Beliefs and Culture Department, Government of Assam and the Kuru Lampharaja Cultural Forum was inaugurated by Jurching Bardoloi, President, Tiwa Raj Darbar.

The Tiwa dance was performed by Kuru Chadangaraja Memorial Cultural Groups. The event was inaugurated by the Chief Executive Member of Tiwa Autonomous Council Jeevan Chandra Konwar. The event was attended by the Secretary, Higher Education Department, Government of Assam, Narayan Konwar as the chief guest. There was a cultural programme in memory of the late Balairam Senapati.

Also Read: Assam: Election Observer reviews poll preparedness of Sivasagar District

Also Watch: