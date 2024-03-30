Assam: Election Observer reviews poll preparedness of Sivasagar District

SIVASAGAR: General Observer in 18 Jorhat Lok Sabha Constituency for the upcoming Lok Sabha Elections M Satyasarada Devi visited different parts of Sivasagar Election District to oversee poll preparations on Friday. Arriving in Sivasagar on Friday morning she held a review meeting with Sivasagar District Commissioner Aditya Vikram Yadav, Superintendent of Police Shubrajyoti Bora and all the officers in charge of other election cells at Sivasagar Circuit House to take stock of the election preparations. The observer then inspected several polling stations in Sivasagar. She also visited various border areas of Charaideo Election District to take stock of poll preparedness. Her contact number is 8133044866. Meanwhile, the contact numbers of the control room in Sivasagar Election District have been released. These numbers are 8471864355 and 03772-223397.

