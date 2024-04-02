Assam: TMC candidate Radheshyam Biswas files nomination for Silchar Lok Sabha seat

Silchar: Radheshyam Biswas, the Trinamool Congress candidate for Silchar Lok Sabha seat filed nomination here on Monday. The TMC brought out a colourful procession as party MP Susmita Dev and state president Ripun Bora accompanied Biswas to the Deputy Commissioner office. The rally started from the TMC party office here after the leaders and workers paid floral tributes to the statue of former Union Minister late Sontosh Mohan Dev whose birth anniversary coincided with the event.

Later speaking to the media persons, Susmita, daughter of Sontosh Mohan Dev, said, her party would eye for the votes usually belonging to BJP, Congress or AIUDF. She said, people of Silchar had seen the calibre of the BJP candidate Parimal Suklabaidya as a Cabinet Minister in the state for the last eight years and they pinned no hope for him to raise the issues of the Barak Valley in the Lok Sabha. Radheshyam Biswas was a former MP and he would definitely play his role in a much better manner, Dev said.

Ripun Bora said, the crowd that had come out spontaneously today to express their solidarity with the TMC was a major proof that the people of Silchar had lost all faith in the ruling party. Bora said, TMC had fielded four candidates in Assam and hoped that the party would fare much better than the expectations.

Biswas said, people of the Barak Valley were aggrieved with the delimitation, NRC and CAA and the TMC would focus on these issues.

