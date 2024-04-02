Assam: 2nd randomization of EVM and VVPAT conducted in Sonitpur

Tezpur: The 2nd randomization of EVM and VVPAT in EVM Management Software 2.0 (EMS) for general election to Lok Sabha 2024 for the 11-Sonitpur Parliamentary Constituency was held on Monday at the conference hall of the office of the District Commissioner-cum-District Election Officer, Sonitpur.

The randomization exercise was undertaken in the presence of General Observer M.R. Ravi Kumar, IAS, the Returning Officer Deba Kumar Mishra, ACS, contesting candidates or their agents, representatives of recognized political parties concerned with 11-Sonitpur HPC along with other concerned officials and staff of the Sonitpur Election District and 11-Sonitpur HPC.

