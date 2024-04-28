Assam: TMC MP Sushmita Dev to sue Rajdeep Roy on Doloo airport issue

Silchar: TMC MP Sushmita Dev has threatened to file a defamation case against Silchar MP Dr Rajdeep Roy for his comment that she had prompted a person from Kolkata to file a petition in the Supreme Court seeking stay on the proposed greenfield airport at Doloo. The Apex Court had recently sought clarifications from both the union as well as the State government and instructed to maintain status quo at Doloo Tea Estate. The Supreme Court directive just prior to the Lok Sabha election had triggered a row in the political field.

Dr Rajdeep Roy, the outgoing MP from Silchar in a public meeting during the election campaigning alleged that it was Sushmita Dev who prompted a Kolkata based person to file a case in the Supreme Court to disrupt the dream project of the Barak Valley. He even termed Sushmita as an anti Barak person.

Reacting sharply the TMC MP in a press meet threw challenge to Roy to prove his allegation within three days. Otherwise she would file a defamation case against him, Sushmita threatened.

Sushmita said, a few persons from Kolkata had moved the Apex Court against the violation of prescribed norms for setting up a greenfield airport at Doloo. No environmental impact assessment survey was carried out by the competent authorities before uprooting lakhs of tea bushes, they alleged further. Sushmita said, on the basis of this petition the Supreme Court had instructed the State government to maintain a status quo at Doloo Tea Estate.

Sushmita Dev said, in the past she had moved the Supreme Court in issues like biometric lock of the NRC and the CAA on her own. “I have the courage to fight any war in the Court on my own. Dr Roy should realize that if I wanted to file any case against the proposed greenfield airport, I would have done it on my own.” Dev further added. Sushmita said, during her tenure as MP representing Silchar in 2017, she placed a demand with the then Civil Aviation Minister Ganapati Raju for extension of the existing Silchar airport and moved the then Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal for allotting land.

