Assam To Absorb Majority Of Agniveers Into State Police Force

GUWAHATI: In a massive show of support to the Agnipath Scheme, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma committed that the majority of Agniveers from the Northeastern state of Assam will be absorbed into the state’s police force following the completion of their four-year term in the Indian Armed Forces.
The Assam CM took to X to show his support for Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of modernizing the Indian Army. CM Sarma reiterated his backing for the Agnipath Scheme and emphasized on his government's proactive approach to ensure the welfare of Agniveers.
This move is likely to boost state security and contribute towards the modernization of India's defence sector.
Meanwhile, five Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) ruled states on Friday announced reservations for ex-Agniveers in state government jobs.
The reservation in jobs will be provided to Agniveers after they return from serving in the Armed forces.
The announcement on the reservations were made by the BJP governments of Uttarakhand, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Uttar Pradesh, and Odisha.
The announcement was made on Kargil Divas, a day when Prime Minister Narendra Modi defended the Agnipath scheme amid fresh calls for scrapping the military recruitment plan.
It is worth mentioning that ex-Agniveers will get a 10 per cent reservation, age relaxation and exemption from PET (Physical Efficiency Test) in the Border Security Force (BSF), Central Industrial Security Force (CISF), Railway Protection Force (RPF), Services Selection Board (SSB) and Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF).
Director General (DG) CRPF Anish Dayal Singh said that the CRPF has made all arrangements to recruit ex-Agniveers.
Notably, Agniveers are essentially soldiers recruited under the Agnipath scheme, a short-term recruitment initiative for the Indian armed forces introduced by the central government.
The objective of this scheme is to enroll young men and women for a period of four years, after which, a section of the inductees may be retained in the armed forces while others would return to civilian life.