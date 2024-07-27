Assam To Absorb Majority Of Agniveers Into State Police Force

GUWAHATI: In a massive show of support to the Agnipath Scheme, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma committed that the majority of Agniveers from the Northeastern state of Assam will be absorbed into the state’s police force following the completion of their four-year term in the Indian Armed Forces.

The Assam CM took to X to show his support for Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of modernizing the Indian Army. CM Sarma reiterated his backing for the Agnipath Scheme and emphasized on his government's proactive approach to ensure the welfare of Agniveers.

This move is likely to boost state security and contribute towards the modernization of India's defence sector.