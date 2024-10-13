Mild Earthquake Jolts Assam And Bhutan, No Casualties Reported

UDALGURI: A mild earthquake measuring 4.6 on the Richter scale shook parts of Assam and neighboring Bhutan. The tremors were felt early on Sunday morning, at 7:47 a.m. IST.
According to the National Center for Seismology (NCS), the epicentre of the quake was located near Udalguri, Assam at a depth of 15 kilometres and its coordinates were pinpointed at 26.73 degree North latitude and 92.31 degree East longitude.
The quake jolted several parts of Assam, including Dhekiajuli, Barpeta, Goalpara, Tezpur, North Lakhimpur, Jorhat, Golaghat, Guwahati and Nagaon.
The tremors were also felt across Nagaland's Dimapur and even reached as far as Arunachal's Itanagar and Tawang.
Fortunately, no casualties or significant damages have been reported to have taken place due to the earthquake till now. However, people in the affected areas were shaken by the early-morning tremors.
