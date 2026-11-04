Assam to Get 5 New Ropeways Under Mega Joint Venture with Centre

Guwahati: In a major push to modernize infrastructure and transform tourism, the Assam Government has officially approved a landmark agreement to develop five new ropeway projects across the state.

Executed in a joint partnership with the Central Government under the Parvatmala Pariyojana (National Ropeways Development Programme), the initiative will leverage innovative transport solutions to connect key spiritual, eco-tourism, and urban corridors.

The decision was formalized during a state cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, who highlighted the transformative impact of the joint venture. Taking to social media platform X, CM Sarma stated, "In a significant step for regional connectivity, Assam and the Government of India will set up a joint Ropeway Development Authority to develop five ropeway projects. These will link key destinations and strengthen tourism and mobility across the state."

The massive infrastructural layout will be rolled out under the Design, Build, Finance, Operate and Transfer (DBFOT) public-private partnership model. The ownership framework establishes an institutional system where the Centre holds a 51% equity stake via the National Highways Logistics Management Limited (NHLML), while the state government holds 49%.

The five approved routes span multiple districts to ease heavy transit logjams and promote eco-friendly urban mobility:

- Kamakhya Railway Station to Maa Kamakhya Temple (1.43 km, Kamrup Metropolitan)

- Khanapara to Guwahati Railway Station (11 km, Kamrup Metropolitan)

- Ganga Nagar (NH-37) to Bhuban Mahadev Temple (2.80 km, Cachar)

- Jatinga Bird Observation Centre to Hempeopet Peak (3.50 km, Dima Hasao)

- Agnigarh Hill to Bhairabi Temple (1.80 km, Sonitpur)

The flagship ₹201.52 crore Kamakhya Temple project is moving the fastest, with NHLML already floating open bids. Designed to host 18 state-of-the-art gondolas, it will reduce commute times to the hilltop shrine from 20 minutes to just six minutes.

Union Road Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari previously emphasized that the project embodies the vision of "Vikas Bhi, Virasat Bhi" (Development with Heritage) by enhancing pilgrim convenience while drastically cutting urban congestion.

While the remaining four projects undergo comprehensive pre-Detailed Project Report (DPR) assessments, this multi-crore network marks a milestone in Assam's connectivity.