Assam Government Employees Found Practicing Polygamy to Face Immediate Dismissal

Guwahati: In a sweeping policy rollout, the Assam Cabinet has officially approved a strict amendment to the Assam Services (Discipline and Appeal) Rules, 1964, making the practice of polygamy a ground for absolute dismissal from service.

Under the newly inserted Clause 6 of Rule 7, any state government employee found guilty of entering into a subsequent marriage while their spouse is alive will be terminated and permanently disqualified from securing future government jobs.

Announcing the decision following a cabinet meeting on 3 November 2026, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma linked the move directly to the broader implementation of the state's Uniform Civil Code framework.

He clarified that the penalty will apply uniformly across all religious communities, including Hindus, Muslims, and Christians, and that termination will only follow a finding of guilt via standard departmental disciplinary proceedings.

Chief Minister Sarma told reporters that this important decision was taken after the Uniform Civil Code was implemented in the state. He noted that while such employees were previously suspended, the punishment will now be far more stringent, ensuring that anyone indulging in polygamy will be dismissed and disqualified from government service in the future. Beyond public sector discipline, the cabinet cleared a wide-ranging agenda.

To address the devastation caused by the July 2026 flash floods that claimed over 100 lives, the cabinet recommended a Central Bureau of Investigation probe into the disasters that hit Sivasagar and Charaideo districts. Sarma added that the government wants the exact cause to come out and will formally write to the agency within ten days.

Other major administrative approvals include a Ropeway Development Agreement with National Highways Logistics Management Limited for five strategic urban routes, including a one-point-four-three kilometre cable line to Kamakhya Temple and an eleven kilometre line from Khanapara to Guwahati Railway Station.

In defense and industry, the cabinet allocated approximately 6,000 bighas of land in Nellie to establish the state's first dedicated Defence Manufacturing Park to attract large-scale industrial investment.

Finally, the government focused on welfare and employment by raising the upper age limit to 45 years for ex-servicemen applying to Grade 3 and Grade 4 posts, and expanding financial support for farmers by increasing the paddy Minimum Support Price to 2,640 rupees per quintal via an additional 200 rupee bonus.