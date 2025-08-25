Assam to Host Eight Book Fairs as Part of ‘Year of Books’ Initiative Across the State

GUWAHATI: The Assam government will hold eight book fairs across the state this year as part of its initiative to celebrate 2025 as the ‘Year of Books’, the Chief Minister’s Office announced on Sunday. The events will be jointly organised by the Publication Board of Assam and the Assam State Textbook Production and Publication Corporation Ltd.
“Assam Book Fair 2025 aims to spread the joy of reading across eight cities, celebrating literature, learning, and the power of books in this special year dedicated to them,” the CMO said in a post on X.
The fairs will take place in Bongaigaon (October 22-29), Lakhimpur (November 1-10), Nalbari (November 6-17), Jorhat (November 14-25), Tinsukia (November 28-December 7), Silchar (December 1-10), Mangaldai (December 12-18) and Guwahati (December 24-January 6).
The state cabinet approved the ‘Year of Books’ celebration on August 7. As part of the initiative, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma announced that all government employees will receive Rs 1,000 each in November to buy books, at a total estimated cost of around Rs 40 crore.
The government will also provide one-time financial assistance of Rs 25,000 to 1,000 young writers, with a special focus on those contributing to creative, scientific, and academic writing. Additionally, a book on legendary singer Bhupen Hazarika will be published and distributed to select personalities and institutions across the country.
To support the organisation of book fairs, the Assam Prakashan Parishad will extend financial assistance, granting Rs 5 lakh for district-level events and Rs 2.5 lakh for those at co-district headquarters.