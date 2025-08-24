Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma distributes aid to 38,000 women in Jagiroad

CORRESPONDENTS

MORIGAON/JAGIROAD: Assam Chief Minister Dr. Himanta Biswa Sarma on Friday formally distributed financial assistance to 38,000 women under the Mukhyamantri Udyamita Asoni scheme in Jagiroad constituency. The event was held at Dreamland Field, Jagi-Bhakatgaon, where more than 50,000 people gathered to witness the occasion.

Addressing the massive public meeting, Dr. Sarma said the initiative was a “unique and singular step” towards empowering women in Assam. Each beneficiary received Rs 10,000 with the appeal to invest the amount in productive ventures.

“If the initial aid is invested properly for self-reliance, each beneficiary will receive an additional Rs 25,000 next year,” the Chief Minister announced, urging women not to misuse the funds on consumer items like mobile phones but to channel them into sustainable businesses.

Earlier in the day, Dr. Sarma laid the foundation stone of a modern 10-storey women’s hostel in Jagiroad. To be built at a cost of Rs 142 crore, the hostel will have 830 beds and is expected to be completed within 18 months.

The event was attended by Minister of Social Justice and Information & Public Relations Pijush Hazarika, Minister Jayant Mallabarua, Morigaon District Guardian Minister Kaushik Roy, Guwahati Municipal Corporation Mayor Mrigen Sarania, GMDA Chairman Narayan Deka, Deputy Commissioner Anamika Tewari, along with several dignitaries.

Reacting to recent remarks by Jamiat Ulema-e-Hind leader Moulana Asad Madani, Dr. Sarma hit back strongly, saying, “I don’t care about Madani’s abuses. If I meet him, I will send him to Bangladesh immediately.” He recalled how Madani had once interfered in Assam’s TET teacher appointment process during the tenure of former CM Tarun Gogoi.

