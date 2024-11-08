Assam To Provide Financial Assistance Of Rs 15,000 For Pregnant Women And Newborns In Tea Gardens

GUWAHATI: In a major step towards ensuring wage compensation, the Assam government has decided to provide a financial assistance of Rs 15,000 each to pregnant women and new born babies in tea gardens.
This was announced by Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma in a post on X.
This significant decision is a part of the 'Wage compensation scheme' and it is aimed to ensure 'Nari Samman' by providing financial support and recognition to women workers.
It comes as a huge relief for women workers in tea estates and will benefit them by easing their financial burden after bearing a child.
The Assam CM exuded pride in the success of this commendable initiative which has positively impacted over 1.3 lakh women so far, disbursing Rs 127.77 crore directly into their bank accounts.
"To ensure proper care for pregnant women and new born babies in tea gardens, we are providing 15,000 each to pregnant woman as Wage compensation," CM Sarma wrote in his X post.
"This scheme has so far benefitted over 1.3 lakh women who have received 127cr+ directly into their bank accounts," the post added.
