Assam To Provide Financial Assistance Of Rs 15,000 For Pregnant Women And Newborns In Tea Gardens

GUWAHATI: In a major step towards ensuring wage compensation, the Assam government has decided to provide a financial assistance of Rs 15,000 each to pregnant women and new born babies in tea gardens.

This was announced by Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma in a post on X.

This significant decision is a part of the 'Wage compensation scheme' and it is aimed to ensure 'Nari Samman' by providing financial support and recognition to women workers.

It comes as a huge relief for women workers in tea estates and will benefit them by easing their financial burden after bearing a child.