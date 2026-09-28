Assam to recruit 130 vets, 200 livestock assistants soon: Minister Nilima Devi

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BAJALI: The Assam government will soon recruit 130 veterinary doctors and 200 livestock field assistants under the Animal Husbandry and Veterinary Department, Bajali Guardian Minister Nilima Devi said on Saturday. Speaking to the media after a review meeting at the Bajali Deputy Commissioner’s office, Devi said the government is taking several measures to strengthen the livestock sector and increase milk production in the state.

She stressed the need to move from traditional cattle-rearing practices to scientific and commercial livestock farming. The minister urged cattle farmers to adopt farm-based rearing practices and assured that the government would extend the necessary support.

Devi also said a livestock insurance system has been introduced to provide financial protection to livestock farmers and safeguard domestic animals.

She further announced that veterinary hospitals across the state that are in poor condition will be upgraded, with improvement works expected to begin soon.

Speaking about the fisheries sector, the minister said beneficiary lists have already been prepared for distributing fish fingerlings and fish feed to support fish farmers. According to Devi, the government is focusing on strengthening the livestock and fisheries sectors to boost the rural economy and create self-employment opportunities for unemployed youth.

Earlier, a review meeting of the Seva Sankalp Abhiyan was held at the Bajali Deputy Commissioner’s office in the presence of the minister. Bajali MLA Dharmeswar Roy and Bajali Deputy Commissioner Madhumita Bhagaboty were also present during the programme.

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