Assam to Release White Paper on Demographic Shifts; CM Sarma Highlights Population Changes Across Polling Booths

GUWAHATI: In a bold move that could shape future discourse on Assam’s demographic landscape, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma announced that the state government will release a white paper detailing significant population shifts by April-May next year. This forthcoming document is set to reveal a startling rise in the Muslim population and a corresponding decline in the Hindu population across various parts of the state.

The Chief Minister made the announcement on Wednesday, August 28, emphasizing that the white paper aims to foster a deeper understanding of these changes among the public. “We will bring out a comprehensive white paper on how the number of Muslims is increasing in areas that traditionally had a Hindu majority. Interestingly, there is no report of communal violence, and the two communities are living peacefully. But a reverse situation is happening on the other front,” Sarma stated.

The upcoming white paper is expected to provide a granular analysis of these demographic shifts, highlighting changes in 19,000 out of Assam’s 28,000 polling booths. Sarma hinted at the eye-opening nature of the data, which he believes will surprise many.

As an example of these shifts, Sarma pointed to Kachari Gaon in Dhing, an area where the Kachari community, once prevalent, is now entirely absent. This disappearance underscores the extent of the demographic changes taking place across the state.

Despite criticism from some quarters that his focus on demographic data could deepen religious divides, Sarma insists that his efforts are solely aimed at maintaining peace and harmony. “The white paper will contain interesting facts. You will be surprised at the changes that are taking place,” he added, reiterating that the state remains free of communal violence.

The Chief Minister further assured that the report would provide evidence of demographic changes in 23,000 out of the 28,000 polling booths across Assam, reflecting a comprehensive effort to document and analyze the population trends.

As the state anticipates the release of this white paper, the conversation around Assam’s demographic future is likely to intensify, with the potential to influence policy decisions and public opinion in the months to come.