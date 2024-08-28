Assam is Safe if Indigenous People are Safe, says CM Himanta Biswa Sarma

Storm in house over law and order

Staff Reporter

GUWAHATI: The Assam Assembly witnessed an unruly situation on Tuesday when the opposition parties moved house adjournment notices separately seeking discussion on the recent issues, including the rape cases, the ULFA-I planting bombs at several places, the threat to Mia Muslims in upper Assam, etc. The situation came to such a point that the Speaker had to adjourn the house for ten minutes.

Opposing the adjournment motion, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said that the ‘rights of the indigenous people of the state have to remain intact. Assam is safe if indigenous people are safe. If any quarter tries to pose a threat to the rights of the indigenous people, the state will witness unrest’.

AIUDF MLA Aminul Islam asked why the people of lower Assam should be barred from going to upper Assam. He said with emphasis that ‘the people of lower Assam have every right to go to upper Assam as they are bona fide citizens’.

Toeing the same line, CLP leader Debabrata Saikia also asserted that there should not be any bar for people from lower Assam from going to upper Assam.

Reacting to the statements from the opposition parties, the Chief Minister said, “What you are uttering now may escalate the situation further. They’ve got democratic rights to go anywhere in the state. However, they can’t go anywhere with an aggressive mood. If they go to upper Assam and Karbi Anglong with an aggressive mood, that will create law-and-order problems. The Mia Muslims have already taken lower Assam, but we won’t let them take entire Assam. The indigenous people of the state have their own rights on their own land, and if anybody poses a threat to that, that will create unrest. They have constitutional rights to go anywhere, but while doing that, social sensibilities have to be taken care of.”

The Chief Minister said, “Society will raise its voice against rapes and murders, regardless of the faith the perpetrators belong to. However, when we say that the rapist belongs to the Muslim community, why that irks a section of people?”

The Chief Minister asked the Muslim legislators why they do not stand beside the victims when Hindus have to face atrocities in Muslim-dominated districts like Dhubri, Barpeta, etc. “Why don’t you assuage the panicked Hindus who flee these districts out of fear of their lives? If you stand beside such panicked people at the time of their bad days, the problems can be solved instantly,” the Chief Minister questioned the Muslim MLAs.

