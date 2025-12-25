Assam: TOLIC Tezpur holds biannual official language review meet at LGBRIMH

OUR CORRESPONDENT

TEZPUR: The Town Official Language Implementation Committee (TOLIC), Tezpur, organized its second half-yearly meeting for 2025–26 on December 23, at the cafeteria building of the Lokopriya Gopinath Bordoloi Regional Institute of Mental Health (LGBRIMH), Tezpur.

The meeting was attended by heads of offices and senior officials from various Central Government offices, banks, and public sector undertakings located in and around Tezpur. The session was chaired by Professor Nidhi S Bhattacharyya, Chairperson of TOLIC Tezpur, while Dr Jyoti Hazarika, Director of LGBRIMH, graced the occasion as the chief guest.

Among those present were Dr Hemanta Dutta, Deputy Director of LGBRIMH, Dr Indrajit Banerjee, Official Language In-charge, and senior officials from organizations including the Sashastra Seema Bal, Indo-Tibetan Border Police, Vartak Project, Food Corporation of India, NEEPCO, Power Grid Corporation, Defence Research Laboratory, along with representatives from various banks and PSUs.

Representing the Government of India, Devanand Das, Assistant Director from the Regional Implementation Office, Department of Official Language, Guwahati, attended the meeting. At the outset, Dr Kul Prasad Upadhyay, Member Secretary of TOLIC Tezpur, welcomed the members and briefed them on the Central Web Portal of TOLIC.

Addressing the gathering, chief guest Dr Jyoti Hazarika expressed his gratitude to TOLIC Tezpur for organizing the meeting at LGBRIMH and assured continued cooperation for the promotion and progress of the Official Language.

Devanand Das reviewed the Official Language progress reports submitted by the member offices and issued necessary guidelines. Referring to the Annual Programme for 2025–26, he urged all offices to make concerted efforts to achieve the prescribed targets.

