Assam Tourism Launches Amar Alohi Homestay Scheme To Empower Local Communities

GUWAHATI: The Assam Tourism Development Corporation has unveiled the Amar Alohi Rural Homestay Scheme 2022-23 with an objective of fostering community-based tourism.

Jayanta Malla Baruah, the Tourism Minister of Assam, launched this scheme, wherein, sanction letters were awarded to deserving clusters in Guwahati.

Assam Government's tourism department has pioneered the Amar Alohi Homestay Scheme, which has been designed to provide a significant boost to homestay facilities, generate self-employment opportunities, and offer authentic and unique hospitality experiences to tourists.