Assam Tourism Launches Amar Alohi Homestay Scheme To Empower Local Communities

GUWAHATI: The Assam Tourism Development Corporation has unveiled the Amar Alohi Rural Homestay Scheme 2022-23 with an objective of fostering community-based tourism.
Jayanta Malla Baruah, the Tourism Minister of Assam, launched this scheme, wherein, sanction letters were awarded to deserving clusters in Guwahati.
Assam Government's tourism department has pioneered the Amar Alohi Homestay Scheme, which has been designed to provide a significant boost to homestay facilities, generate self-employment opportunities, and offer authentic and unique hospitality experiences to tourists.
Implemented by the Tourism Department via Assam Tourism Development Corporation, the purpose of this initiative is to rejuvenate tourism by harnessing the rich cultural tapestry and warm hospitality of local communities.
During the ceremony, sanction letters were conferred to five clusters, namely Dima Hasao Adventure Association (Dima Hasao), Umswai Valley Green & Clean Protection Committee (West Karbi Anglong), Dichang Welfare Foundation/Siupaatphaa Social Foundation (Charaideo), Dihing Patkai SHG (Dibrugarh), and Chiram Social Foundation Deori Community (Majuli), marking a substantial progress towards community-driven tourism progress.
The Tourism Minister highlighted the scheme's tremendous potential in uplifting local communities. Malla Baruah affirmed that this transformative initiative will have dual benefits of fostering economic prosperity for beneficiaries while improving the tourism landscape infused with traditional experiences.
Kumar Padmapani Bora, IRS, Secretary, Tourism, and Managing Director of Assam Tourism Development, explained the eligibility criteria and benefits under the Amar Alohi Rural Homestay Scheme.
He informed that groups or clusters comprising a minimum of 10 homestay units located near various tourist attractions are eligible for the scheme, aiming to generate tourism activities within local communities.
Important benefits under the scheme include Capital Subsidy, where beneficiaries will be granted a capital subsidy of 90 per cent of the total project cost, up to a maximum of INR 1 crore, facilitating the construction of new homestay units and bolstering local infrastructure.